BEST bus crashes into divider in Mumbai's Mankhurd, 1 dead
A BEST bus crashed into a divider in Mumbai's Mankhurd area on Monday morning, leaving one person dead and seven others injured.
The accident happened near Vishwakarma Hospital on the Sion Panvel Highway just after 9am
Most of those hurt were passengers, but the conductor and driver were also among the injured.
Eight hospitalized, Bhaskar Raosaheb Pande dead
All eight victims were taken to Rajawadi and Govandi Shatabdi Hospital. Bhaskar Raosaheb Pande (65) sadly didn't make it, as confirmed by Dr. Heero from Rajawadi Hospital.
Conductor Vaibhav Waghmare and driver Banzvari Sharma underwent treatment and are stable.
The other injured, including Shivmangal Maity, Ganesh Patel, Ata Waghela, Rajesh Varugamina, and Ankita Jadhav, are undergoing treatment.
Second best crash in 20 days
This is actually the second BEST bus crash in Mumbai in just 20 days; another similar accident near Dadar West recently killed one person and hurt three more.