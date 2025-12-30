Mumbai: CCTV captures panic as BEST bus runs over pedestrians
What's the story
A tragic incident occurred in Mumbai's Bhandup (West) on Monday night, leaving four people dead and nine others injured. The accident took place around 10:00pm on Station Road, a busy thoroughfare outside the railway station. CCTV footage from a nearby textile shop shows pedestrians running for safety as a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus suddenly reversed into them.
Incident aftermath
Accident details and response
The deceased included three women and one man, while the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The bus driver, Santosh Ramesh Sawant (52), has been detained by Mumbai Police in connection with the incident. An FIR has been registered, and a detailed investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of this tragic accident.
Official response
Chief Minister announces compensation, addresses safety concerns
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh each to the kin of those killed in the accident. He described the incident as "extremely unfortunate" and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured. The vehicle involved was a wet-leased midi bus from Olectra Greentech under BEST's wet lease model, where contractors bear costs like fuel and maintenance.
Safety issues
Midi buses' deployment in Bhandup area raises concerns
The accident has reignited concerns over the deployment of midi buses in Bhandup. Earlier this year, midi buses were withdrawn from crowded routes connecting Bhandup station to nearby slums due to operational constraints. However, Olectra-made midi buses were introduced later despite having challenges like an inadequate turning radius. According to PTI, eyewitnesses said hawkers occupying footpaths forced pedestrians onto roads, increasing risks during such manoeuvres.
Twitter Post
CCTV footage of chaos after bus reverses suddenly
CCTV footage of bhandup bus accident— Indrajeet chaubey (@indrajeet8080) December 30, 2025
footage shows several passengers standing on the roadside when a bus suddenly approaches at high speed
People start running to save their lives #Bhandup#BESTbus@MumbaiPolice @mybmc pic.twitter.com/1VQxUdqSdN