BEST bus loses control near Plaza Cinema, biker killed
India
A BEST bus in Dadar West lost control Monday morning, leading to a tragic accident that killed a biker and injured four others.
The crash happened near Plaza Cinema around 10:45am with the bus hitting pedestrians, taxis, and motorcycles.
One delivery executive is in critical condition at Sion Hospital.
Driver detained, best safety concerns grow
Police have detained the bus driver and are investigating whether mechanical failure, driver error, or road conditions played a role.
CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts are being checked to figure out exactly what went wrong.
This incident has sparked fresh concerns about BEST bus safety in Mumbai, especially after the December 2024 Kurla tragedy that claimed nine lives.