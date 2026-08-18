BEST workers begin indefinite Mumbai strike demanding wage, retirement benefits
India
BEST workers are kicking off an indefinite strike from August 18, demanding long-overdue wage settlements, pending retirement benefits, and more financial support from the city's municipal corporation.
The action is being led by the BEST Workers's Union and General Secretary Shashank Rao.
BEST workers strike 11:30am Opera House
The strike starts at 11:30am at Opera House. Workers say previous pay hikes haven't solved issues like unpaid retirement dues or pay gaps for contract staff.
Even though the BMC Standing Committee approved the payment on June 18 a ₹1,000-crore grant for BEST, losses are piling up, so the union wants a lasting solution to keep Mumbai's busses running smoothly.