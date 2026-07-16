Betul dog Duggu dies after owner Pradeep Jain's funeral
India
A touching story from Betul, Madhya Pradesh: Duggu, a 15-year-old dog, died just after his owner Pradeep Jain's funeral.
Jain had passed away the day before while being treated in Bhopal.
When Jain's body came home for the last rites, Duggu barked and tried to get close to him, showing how much he missed his companion.
Duggu collapsed after joining funeral procession
Before the procession, Duggu sat quietly beside Jain one last time. He then joined the walk but collapsed and passed away shortly after.
Jain's brother Dilip shared that Duggu would always wait for Pradeep to come home and also became unwell whenever Jain fell ill.
The story has gone viral online, with many people moved by this reminder of how deep bonds between pets and their humans can go.