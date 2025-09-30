Next Article
Bhadrachalam: Godavari hits 50-foot mark, 2nd flood warning issued
India
The Godavari river at Bhadrachalam has hit 50 feet as of Tuesday, getting close to the 53-foot danger mark.
With heavy water inflow from upstream dams—over 12.5 lakh cusecs—a second flood warning is now in place.
Local officials are keeping a close eye on the situation and taking steps to protect people living near the river.
Emergency centers set up, boat rides banned
Flooded highways have made travel tough between Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha.
Boat rides are banned for now, and folks are being told to stay away from the riverbanks for safety.
Emergency centers with food, water, power, and medical aid have been set up just in case things get worse.
Authorities say they're watching things closely to keep everyone safe and minimize disruption.