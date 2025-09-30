Bhadrachalam: Godavari hits 50-foot mark, 2nd flood warning issued

Emergency centers set up, boat rides banned

Flooded highways have made travel tough between Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha.

Boat rides are banned for now, and folks are being told to stay away from the riverbanks for safety.

Emergency centers with food, water, power, and medical aid have been set up just in case things get worse.

Authorities say they're watching things closely to keep everyone safe and minimize disruption.