Bhadrak NEET aspirant Jyoti Prakash Barik dies by suicide
India
A 19-year-old NEET aspirant, Jyoti Prakash Barik, from Bhadrak, Odisha, died by suicide at his rented home on Thursday.
He had recently taken the tough medical entrance exam on May 3 and was reportedly stressed about not clearing it again after a previous attempt.
Barik's family cites 3L coaching expense
Barik's family said he was worried about disappointing them, especially since his father had spent around ₹3 lakh on his coaching.
His father, who runs a tea stall, shared, "Fearing another failure, he might have died by suicide."
Police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating.
The story highlights just how much pressure students can feel around competitive exams like NEET.