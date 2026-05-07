Bhadrak NEET aspirant Jyoti Prakash Barik dies by suicide

Barik's family cites 3L coaching expense

Barik's family said he was worried about disappointing them, especially since his father had spent around ₹3 lakh on his coaching.

His father, who runs a tea stall, shared, "Fearing another failure, he might have died by suicide."

Police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating.

The story highlights just how much pressure students can feel around competitive exams like NEET.