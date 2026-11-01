Bhadrakeerthi R.J. alleges cover-up, says judge's underage son drove car
A tragic car accident in Kerala has taken a serious turn after Bhadrakeerthi R.J. accused an additional district judge of covering up details about her father's death.
She says the judge's underage son was driving the car that hit her father, and claims the judge spent hours at the scene, possibly interfering with closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage and witness statements.
Bhadrakeerthi R.J. seeks charges against judge
Bhadrakeerthi has filed a petition asking police to charge the judge with destroying evidence and giving false information.
She wants investigators to check GPS, dash cam, and phone records to get the full story.
She is also concerned that the rear board of the luxury car may have been removed soon after the accident, and insists on a fresh look at all eyewitness accounts and forensic details.