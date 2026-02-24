Bhagalpur: 6-year-old boy, woman among 4 killed in road accident

Bus driver, owner to be identified

The four deceased have been identified, and police acted fast to get the injured to nearby hospitals.

Eight people are still being treated at Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital.

Officials say the bus' speed caused the crash; an FIR will be registered, and the driver and bus owner will be identified.

With accidents common on this busy stretch, authorities have finally approved plans to widen NH-31—work is set to start soon.