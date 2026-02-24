Bhagalpur: 6-year-old boy, woman among 4 killed in road accident
A speeding bus slammed into two small vehicles, a small commercial vehicle and an e-rickshaw, near Bagri Pul in Bhagalpur district on Tuesday evening, leaving four people dead—including a six-year-old boy and Purmi Devi—and injuring 11 others.
The accident happened around 6:30pm on NH-31, shaking up the local community.
Bus driver, owner to be identified
The four deceased have been identified, and police acted fast to get the injured to nearby hospitals.
Eight people are still being treated at Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital.
Officials say the bus' speed caused the crash; an FIR will be registered, and the driver and bus owner will be identified.
With accidents common on this busy stretch, authorities have finally approved plans to widen NH-31—work is set to start soon.