Bhagwant Mann to launch Punjab 'Mawan Dhiyaan' ₹1,000-₹1,500 scheme registrations
Punjab will begin registering women beneficiaries for the Mawan Dhiyaan Satkar Yojana, offering eligible women a monthly payment of ₹1,000 to ₹1,500 expected to start July 1.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will launch the registration process, and it's kicking off in nine areas (like Adampur and Malout) from April 15 and will cover the remaining 108 constituencies from May 15.
It's a move aimed at supporting women financially and was one of the Aam Aadmi Party's big election promises.
'Mawan Dhiyaan' could cost Punjab ₹10000cr
To get on board, women need their Punjab Aadhaar card, voter ID, and bank passbook.
Registration is happening in phases to keep things smooth and organized.
While the program could cost Punjab over ₹10,000 crore, raising some eyebrows about state debt, officials say taking it step-by-step should help make it work.
Similar schemes have also announced in Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.