Bhagwant Mann to launch Punjab 'Mawan Dhiyaan' ₹1,000-₹1,500 scheme registrations India Apr 14, 2026

Punjab will begin registering women beneficiaries for the Mawan Dhiyaan Satkar Yojana, offering eligible women a monthly payment of ₹1,000 to ₹1,500 expected to start July 1.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will launch the registration process, and it's kicking off in nine areas (like Adampur and Malout) from April 15 and will cover the remaining 108 constituencies from May 15.

It's a move aimed at supporting women financially and was one of the Aam Aadmi Party's big election promises.