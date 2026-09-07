Bhagwant Mann welcomes Gurpreet Singh Sekhon to AAP in Zira

Punjab is buzzing after the AAP brought Gurpreet Singh Sekhon, the main accused in the 2016 Nabha jailbreak, into the party, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann even welcoming him into the party at a special event held in Zira in Ferozepur district.

Balkaur Singh, the father of Sidhu Moosewala, called out the AAP for giving space to people with criminal backgrounds in politics.