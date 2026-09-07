Bhagwant Mann welcomes Gurpreet Singh Sekhon to AAP in Zira
India
Punjab is buzzing after the AAP brought Gurpreet Singh Sekhon, the main accused in the 2016 Nabha jailbreak, into the party, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann even welcoming him into the party at a special event held in Zira in Ferozepur district.
Balkaur Singh, the father of Sidhu Moosewala, called out the AAP for giving space to people with criminal backgrounds in politics.
Balkaur Singh warns 2027 polls violent
Singh warned that if more gangsters are allowed to contest, Punjab's 2027 elections could turn violent, saying, "First commit two-four murders, then contest elections and directly reach the Assembly."
Meanwhile, opposition leaders from Congress and Akali Dal also criticized the AAP, while the SAD called it "Punjab's gangster government."