Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi announces Hyderabad's 47th Samuhik Ganesh Utsav

The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUS) just announced that Hyderabad's 47th Samuhik Ganesh Utsav will run from September 14 to 25 this year.

The festivities kick off with idol installations and wrap up with visarjan (immersion) on Anantha Chaturdashi.

The announcement happened at their new festival office, which also marked the 170th birth anniversary of Bal Gangadhar Tilak.