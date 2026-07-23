Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi announces Hyderabad's 47th Samuhik Ganesh Utsav
The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUS) just announced that Hyderabad's 47th Samuhik Ganesh Utsav will run from September 14 to 25 this year.
The festivities kick off with idol installations and wrap up with visarjan (immersion) on Anantha Chaturdashi.
The announcement happened at their new festival office, which also marked the 170th birth anniversary of Bal Gangadhar Tilak.
BGUS highlights anniversaries, urges Swadeshi support
This time, the festival is spotlighting some big anniversaries: 150 years of Vande Mataram, 650th birth anniversary of Sant Ramdas, and the 100th birth anniversary of Ashok Singhal, former president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).
BGUS leaders are encouraging pandal organizers and devotees to go Swadeshi by using local products during the celebrations to support Indian businesses.
Founder member and special invitee Bandaru Dattatreya was also there for the announcement.