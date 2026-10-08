Bhajanpura parking dispute escalates after Zaheer Ahmed allegedly fires gun
India
A simple parking dispute in Bhajanpura, Delhi, spiraled out of control on Saturday night.
What started as an argument over car damage quickly escalated, after some heated words and calls for backup, Zaheer Ahmed allegedly fired a gun.
Imran, who was just trying to calm things down, ended up getting shot and is now being treated at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital.
Police arrest Zaheer Ahmed, recover pistol
Police arrested Ahmed and recovered a pistol with live cartridges.
They've registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act, seized two bikes from the scene, and are still searching for others involved.
The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to piece together exactly what happened.