Bhandup wedding: 27 including bride groom hospitalized for food poisoning
India
A wedding in Bhandup, Mumbai took an unexpected turn when 27 people, including the bride and groom, landed in the hospital with symptoms of food poisoning.
Guests reported feeling sick soon after eating at the celebration, but thankfully, everyone is now stable at MT Agarwal Municipal General Hospital.
Groom's family seeks Maharashtra FDA probe
The groom's family believes careless catering may be to blame and has called for a full investigation by Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration and the Mumbai Police.
This incident comes just weeks after a deadly food poisoning case in Greater Noida, putting fresh focus on how safe our party food really is.