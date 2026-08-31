Bhanu, 10, trapped 50 to 55 feet in Butoli, Alwar
India
A 10-year-old boy named Bhanu fell into an old, abandoned borewell in Butoli village in Alwar district on Monday while chasing a kite.
He's now trapped about 50 to 55 feet below ground.
Local teams are working fast, using two JCB machines to dig alongside the borewell and reach him.
Rescuers hear Bhanu's voice
Rescuers have heard Bhanu's voice from inside, so there's hope he's okay for now.
The borewell had been unused for a long time, and villagers didn't know it was still open.
Ramgarh MLA Sukhwant Singh visited the scene, urging officials to use every resource needed.
Many locals have gathered at the site, anxious but hopeful as the rescue continues.