Bharat Bandh on Thursday: Bank staff in Tamil Nadu protest
Bank staff in parts of Tamil Nadu held protests on Wednesday, showing support for Thursday's Bharat Bandh.
Demonstrations popped up outside Canara Bank in Thoothukudi and in districts like Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Kanniyakumari, with bankers' associations leading the demonstrations.
What is the reason for the strike?
Bankers are upset about new labor codes that allow termination without concurrence from authorities and reduce worker protections.
They're also pushing back against stricter agri policies after US farm imports and want union rights respected.
The nationwide strike will likely slow down public sector bank services—think deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearances—but digital banking should still work.
Meanwhile, tensions remain over demands like a five-day work week.