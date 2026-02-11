Bharat Bandh on Thursday: Bank staff in Tamil Nadu protest

What is the reason for the strike?

Bankers are upset about new labor codes that allow termination without concurrence from authorities and reduce worker protections.

They're also pushing back against stricter agri policies after US farm imports and want union rights respected.

The nationwide strike will likely slow down public sector bank services—think deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearances—but digital banking should still work.

Meanwhile, tensions remain over demands like a five-day work week.