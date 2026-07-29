Bharat High Speed Rail Programme standardizes bullet train design
India
India's future bullet trains are getting a makeover: every new high-speed corridor will use the same design, inspired by the Mumbai-Ahmedabad project.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared that this move means all bridges, tunnels, and stations will follow a set standard under the Bharat High Speed Rail Programme.
India aiming for 4,000-km high-speed network
Standardizing everything should make construction quicker, boost safety, and keep costs down.
India's aiming for a 4,000-kilometer high-speed rail network with seven new routes, including Mumbai-Pune and Delhi-Varanasi, where the Mumbai-Pune bullet train journey is projected to take 48 minutes.