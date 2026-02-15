'Bharat mata ki jai': Nirmala Sitharaman on ₹7.85Lcr defense budget

More funds mean upgrades like new fighter jets, submarines, drones

This isn't just about bigger numbers. More funds mean upgrades like new fighter jets, submarines, and drones—about 75% of the Capital Acquisition budget for 2026-27 is reserved for domestic defense industries, boosting local jobs and tech.

The DRDO gets extra support for innovation, while healthcare for ex-servicemen sees a major boost.

Plus, India's defense exports have seen a nearly 35-fold rise in the past decade, crossing ₹23,000 crore, showing how these reforms are putting Indian defense on the global map.