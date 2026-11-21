The Bharat Pensioners's Samaj (BPS) is asking the government to raise the minimum central government pension to ₹45,000 a month, up from the current ₹9,000.

They also want pensions tied to retirees' last salary, which could benefit BPS's claimed membership of 10 lakh central government pensioners.

But these changes would mean higher costs for the government, especially since the organizations are also calling for a one-rank-one-pension system.