Bharat Pensioners's Samaj seeks central government pension hike to ₹45,000
The Bharat Pensioners's Samaj (BPS) is asking the government to raise the minimum central government pension to ₹45,000 a month, up from the current ₹9,000.
They also want pensions tied to retirees' last salary, which could benefit BPS's claimed membership of 10 lakh central government pensioners.
But these changes would mean higher costs for the government, especially since the organizations are also calling for a one-rank-one-pension system.
Pay commission likely to decide pensions
This proposal lines up with bigger calls for pension reform, including suggestions that pensions should be 67% of a retiree's last pay.
With 69 lakh pensioners now outnumbering active government employees, any big hike could seriously impact the national budget.
The final decision will likely come down to recommendations from the upcoming eighth Pay Commission.