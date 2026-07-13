Bharatiya Kisan Union Rajewal holds Chandigarh protest Monday 11am.
Heads up, Chandigarh: another farmers' protest is happening this Monday, starting 11am with a vehicle rally from Mohali's Nature Park to Sector 34.
The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) is leading the charge, planning to hand over memorandums to the prime minister via Punjab's chief minister and governor.
Their main issues? They're against a duty-free trade deal with the US and are worried about Punjab's shrinking groundwater.
Traffic police warn disruptions near Mohali
Traffic police have warned of major disruptions between 10:30am and 3pm especially around ISBT Sector 43 chowk, Piccadilly chowk, Aroma light point, Dakshin Marg, and Sarovar Path near Mohali barrier.
While organizers expect about 500 people, authorities are prepping for a much bigger crowd after last week's turnout crossed 25,000.
If you're heading out on Monday, plan ahead. Last time saw some serious jams!