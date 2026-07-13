Bharatiya Kisan Union Rajewal holds Chandigarh protest Monday 11am. India Jul 13, 2026

Heads up, Chandigarh: another farmers' protest is happening this Monday, starting 11am with a vehicle rally from Mohali's Nature Park to Sector 34.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) is leading the charge, planning to hand over memorandums to the prime minister via Punjab's chief minister and governor.

Their main issues? They're against a duty-free trade deal with the US and are worried about Punjab's shrinking groundwater.