Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh supporters hold unauthorized yagna under Aurobindo building
A yagna (ritual) by Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) supporters at Jadavpur University stirred up debate this week.
Held without permission under the historic Aurobindo Building during class hours, the event drew criticism from university officials, who pointed out that the spot is often used by visually impaired students.
Acting Registrar Selim Box Mandal said they'll report the violation to the vice chancellor.
Campus groups fear yagna disrupts academics
At least 10 campus groups, including teachers and students, pushed back against the yagna, worried it could disrupt academics and open doors for more religious events on campus.
The teachers' association felt these activities distract from bigger issues like research funding and building repairs.
Trinamool Congress called it an attempt to push a "Hindutva agenda," while BMS organizers said it was just a symbolic protest against university problems and meant to "the university campus is purified" on campus.