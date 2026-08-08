Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh supporters hold unauthorized yagna under Aurobindo building

A yagna (ritual) by Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) supporters at Jadavpur University stirred up debate this week.

Held without permission under the historic Aurobindo Building during class hours, the event drew criticism from university officials, who pointed out that the spot is often used by visually impaired students.

Acting Registrar Selim Box Mandal said they'll report the violation to the vice chancellor.