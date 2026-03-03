BharatLoan reports 30% jump in short-term personal loan applications

Over half of all festive credit demand came from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities—showing that digital lending is catching on beyond big metros. Many young professionals here used quick loans to cover travel costs without messing up their monthly budgets.

Flight and bus bookings are up significantly

Flight bookings during Holi week shot up by as much as 75% compared to last year on ixigo, and advance bus bookings saw a similar jump on AbhiBus.

Regional hotspots like Gorakhpur and Udaipur nearly doubled their flight numbers, while Ahmedabad topped the charts with a massive 118% rise.

Notably, women booked 40% of bus seats this season, with female advance reservations climbing almost 80%.