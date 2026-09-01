Bhargav Patel leads NFSU team in Nepal flash flood identifications
After Nepal was hit by devastating flash floods on August 26, a 19-member forensic team from India arrived to help identify hundreds of victims.
Led by Bhargav Patel, head of the Centre of Excellence in DNA Forensics at NFSU, the experts from NFSU and CFSL started work on August 31, teaming up with Nepal Police to collect DNA samples and support families trying to reclaim loved ones.
More than 600 bodies remain unidentified, making their work crucial.
India uses CODIS, Nepal seeks records
The Indian team is using advanced techniques, like extracting DNA from teeth, bones, and fingerprints, and analyzing it with the FBI's CODIS system.
Nepal is also reaching out to embassies for medical records of missing people abroad.
This joint effort shows how international cooperation can make a real difference when disaster strikes.