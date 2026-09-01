Bhargav Patel leads NFSU team in Nepal flash flood identifications

After Nepal was hit by devastating flash floods on August 26, a 19-member forensic team from India arrived to help identify hundreds of victims.

Led by Bhargav Patel, head of the Centre of Excellence in DNA Forensics at NFSU, the experts from NFSU and CFSL started work on August 31, teaming up with Nepal Police to collect DNA samples and support families trying to reclaim loved ones.

More than 600 bodies remain unidentified, making their work crucial.