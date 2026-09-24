Bhathtlan man attempts suicide in police station after bribe claim
India
A man from Bhathtlan village, Punjab, tried to take his own life inside a police station after his car had caught fire.
The victim said he was asked for ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 in connection with getting a copy of the DDR entry.
Victim names officers, hospitalized after poisoning
The victim named specific officers in his allegations and said he felt harassed when trying to get help.
He ended up drinking poison at the station, but is now stable in the hospital.
Police officials have denied the bribery claims, saying the victim was stressed about a land dispute instead.
An investigation is underway as this case adds to growing concerns about alleged official inaction or political grievances in the region.