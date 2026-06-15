Bhavani S found dead in Bengaluru after secret Instagram post
India
Bhavani S, 22, was found dead in her Bengaluru home on June 13 after posting an Instagram story about a secret marriage and then going silent.
Her family got worried when she stopped responding to calls, and when they reached her place the door was locked from inside.
Father alleges Chandrashekar strangled Bhavani
Police broke open the door to find Bhavani dead and Chandrashekar, also known as Chandu, an auto rickshaw driver, unconscious.
Investigators say Chandu had secretly married Bhavani despite already being married himself.
Tensions rose when Bhavani's family arranged her marriage to someone else: her father claims this led to a fight where Chandu allegedly strangled her and tried to make it look like suicide.
Police are waiting for the autopsy report for more answers.