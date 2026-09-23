Bhawanigarh mother arrested after 3 children died from poisoned sweets
In Bhawanigarh, Sangrur, a mother has been arrested after her three young children, aged six, five, and three, died from eating poisoned sweets.
What first looked like a case of food poisoning took a dark turn when police found evidence pointing to deliberate poisoning.
Senior superintendent of police Ravjot Kaur Grewal stated that the three children's deaths were reportedly caused by consuming poisonous sweets.
Police seek absconding accomplice
The investigation began after the children's father reported his suspicions.
Police say the mother was having an extramarital affair and, along with her partner from Jalalabad (who is absconding), allegedly planned to kill her children by lacing their sweets with poison.
A formal case has been filed, and officers are still searching for her accomplice as they try to understand what led to this heartbreaking crime.