Bhilwara Dalit men allege humiliation at Independence Day school event
India
Two Dalit men in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, say they were humiliated and forced off their chairs by five men during an Independence Day function at a government school.
The accused allegedly used caste slurs and tried to make them sit on the ground in front of everyone.
An FIR has been filed under the SC/ST Act.
Anganwadi threatened, DSP Rahul Joshi probing
The complaint also says the accused threatened to shut down a local Anganwadi center that employs Dalit women.
Police are investigating, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Rahul Joshi.