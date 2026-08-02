Bhiwandi building collapse kills 10, utilities cut for 1,074 buildings
India
After a tragic building collapse in Bhiwandi that left 10 dead and three injured, the city's civic body has moved fast.
Officials have ordered power and water cut for 1,074 unsafe buildings (238 set for demolition and 836 needing urgent repairs), with evacuations underway to prevent more disasters.
Evacuation notices issued with spot checks
Evacuation notices are being handed out with spot checks to make sure people leave. Displaced families can stay in municipal shelters for five to six days.
Even in steady drizzle, residents rushed to salvage what they could (furniture, documents, and appliances) before taking shelter outside shops and temples as they figure out their next steps.