Bhiwandi's famous shawarma shut after alleged food poisoning sickened 124
India
Famous Shawarma, a go-to spot in Bhiwandi, was shut down after it was allegedly linked to a food poisoning outbreak that left 124 people sick last week.
Customers who had shawarma, pizza, or falooda ended up with vomiting, diarrhea, and fever.
Turns out the place didn't even have a valid FDA license. Definitely not cool.
Bhiwandi begins restaurant inspections Monday
Most of the affected folks (79) are still in the hospital but, thankfully, all are out of danger.
The city is now checking other eateries for hygiene and safety starting Monday. If restaurants don't meet standards, they'll face penalties or even closure.
Forensic tests are underway to confirm what caused the outbreak, and extra staff have been brought in to help manage patients at IGM Hospital.