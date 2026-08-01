Bhiwandi's Kohinoor Apartments B wing collapsed, 10 dead, 3 injured
The B wing of a four-story building called Kohinoor Apartments collapsed late Thursday night in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, leaving 10 people dead and three injured.
The building had already been marked unsafe by authorities but was still getting unauthorized repairs when it gave way.
Thankfully, about 40 residents managed to get out after noticing the building tilting earlier in the evening.
Three survivors, owner and contractor charged
Rescue teams worked through the night to find anyone trapped under the debris, with three survivors (Abhay Kumar, Deepak Kumar Yadav, and Sangeeta Prajapati) already identified.
The owner had ignored repeated warnings since 2020, and the contractor had been hired to carry out repair work without permission; both are now facing charges.
This tragedy has also put a spotlight on 135 other unsafe buildings in Bhiwandi that are set for evacuation soon.