Bhogapuram airport eve students set 13,750 Dhimsa Guinness World record
India
Just a day before the inauguration of Bhogapuram's new Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport, 13,750 schoolchildren came together for a massive Dhimsa dance performance and officially set a Guinness World Record.
The event brought students from more than four districts, all dressed in matching traditional outfits and dancing in perfect sync to tribal drums and folk songs.
Dhimsa spotlighted with PM Modi present
The airport inauguration wasn't just about planes; it turned into a real celebration of local heritage.
For one student, it was her first time seeing national leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi up close.
Parents and community leaders were genuinely grateful that the spotlight was on the Dhimsa dance and tribal traditions at such a huge event.