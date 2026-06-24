Bhojpur social worker Bharat Bhushan Tiwari shot dead sparks controversy
India
A police encounter in Bihar's Bhojpur district has stirred up controversy after social worker Bharat Bhushan Tiwari, 28, was shot dead on June 17.
His family says he surrendered before being killed and claims he was targeted for speaking out about local issues online.
The incident has sparked big questions about how police handle such cases.
Chief minister orders official inquiry
Police say Tiwari fired at them first and was "mentally unsound."
Meanwhile, six officers have been suspended, and the chief minister has ordered an official inquiry.
Political leaders across parties are calling for accountability, making this a major debate on police actions and governance in Bihar.