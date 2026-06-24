Bhojpur social worker Bharat Bhushan Tiwari shot dead sparks controversy India Jun 24, 2026

A police encounter in Bihar's Bhojpur district has stirred up controversy after social worker Bharat Bhushan Tiwari, 28, was shot dead on June 17.

His family says he surrendered before being killed and claims he was targeted for speaking out about local issues online.

The incident has sparked big questions about how police handle such cases.