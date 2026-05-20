Bhojshala in Dhar packed after high court declares it temple
Bhojshala in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, was packed with devotees this Tuesday, the first since the high court declared it a temple and center of learning on May 15.
This decision overturned an old Archaeological Survey of India, or ASI, rule that had split prayer days between Hindus and Muslims, marking a big shift for the site.
Contested Bhojshala sees rituals and security
Bhojshala has been at the heart of a long-running dispute: Hindus worship goddess Vagdevi here while Muslims know it as Kamal Maula mosque.
After the court's ruling, people gathered for rituals, Sanskrit prayers, and even honored a 3-D image of the Vagdevi idol (currently in the British Museum). Activists called for its return along with other deities listed by the ASI.
With all this excitement, authorities set up tight security and temporary walkways to keep things peaceful.