Bhojshala in Dhar packed after high court declares it temple

Contested Bhojshala sees rituals and security

Bhojshala has been at the heart of a long-running dispute: Hindus worship goddess Vagdevi here while Muslims know it as Kamal Maula mosque.

After the court's ruling, people gathered for rituals, Sanskrit prayers, and even honored a 3-D image of the Vagdevi idol (currently in the British Museum). Activists called for its return along with other deities listed by the ASI.

With all this excitement, authorities set up tight security and temporary walkways to keep things peaceful.