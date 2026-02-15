Bhopal: 17-year-old girl raped in 4 different cars, filmed India Feb 15, 2026

A Class 11 student from Shahpura, Bhopal, was allegedly raped several times by Osaf Ali Khan; Maaz Khan is accused of filming the assaults and blackmailing her.

The assaults happened in four different cars, starting in Khanugaon Thar where the crime was filmed on an iPhone.

The accused later demanded ₹1 lakh to keep the video secret and continued harassing her with threats and obscene messages.