Bhopal: 17-year-old girl raped in 4 different cars, filmed
A Class 11 student from Shahpura, Bhopal, was allegedly raped several times by Osaf Ali Khan; Maaz Khan is accused of filming the assaults and blackmailing her.
The assaults happened in four different cars, starting in Khanugaon Thar where the crime was filmed on an iPhone.
The accused later demanded ₹1 lakh to keep the video secret and continued harassing her with threats and obscene messages.
Both accused were arrested within a day
The survivor filed a complaint on February 2, leading to Osaf's arrest the next day and Maaz's soon after.
Both are now in police custody as investigators have seized evidence including four cars and digital records.
A Special Investigation Team is probing if others were involved or targeted.
Legal action is underway under POCSO, IT, and Freedom of Religion Acts.