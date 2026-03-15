Bhopal college's Hindu girls at Muslim 'Iftar' celebration sparks row
A video of Hindu girls joining an Iftar event organized inside the college, in which Muslim students and staff participated at a private college in Bhopal, went viral in mid-March 2026, and quickly stirred debate.
VHP convenor Jitendra Chauhan called out the event, alleging that a religious agenda was being run inside the college campus, and warned that such activities wouldn't be tolerated.
College defends 'Iftar,' VHP protests
The college responded by defending the Iftar as a gesture of communal harmony.
They pointed to their recent Holi celebrations as proof that students from all backgrounds are welcome to celebrate together.
Still, VHP activists protested outside the campus, raising slogans against Islamisation.
VHP leader has previously opposed interfaith celebrations
Chauhan opposed the Iftar. In the past, he's made similar accusations and called interfaith celebrations attempts at Islamisation.
He even demanded a ban on non-Hindu rituals in schools for similar reasons.