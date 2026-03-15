Bhopal college's Hindu girls at Muslim 'Iftar' celebration sparks row India Mar 15, 2026

A video of Hindu girls joining an Iftar event organized inside the college, in which Muslim students and staff participated at a private college in Bhopal, went viral in mid-March 2026, and quickly stirred debate.

VHP convenor Jitendra Chauhan called out the event, alleging that a religious agenda was being run inside the college campus, and warned that such activities wouldn't be tolerated.