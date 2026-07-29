Bhopal court keeps Giribala Singh and son till Aug 11
India
A Bhopal court has kept retired judge Giribala Singh and her son Samarth Singh in custody until August 11 over the death of model-turned-actress Twisha Sharma.
They were arrested on charges of dowry harassment, mental abuse, and domestic violence.
The CBI is now handling the investigation and has asked for more time to wrap things up.
Chargesheet, CBI report due Aug 11
The judge has told the CBI to file its final report by August 11.
According to Ankur Pandey, who represents Sharma's family, a chargesheet would be filed on that day.
Earlier concerns about the first post-mortem led to a second one at AIIMS Delhi and got the case transferred to the CBI.