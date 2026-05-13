Bhopal hotel: Bajrang Dal drags Arif Khan, smears cow dung

FIR filed under religious feelings law

Police have filed an FIR under laws meant to protect religious feelings and are still working to identify the suspects using viral footage.

Both Khan and the woman involved have not filed complaints yet but are being given time to decide.

According to a police officer, she went to the hotel with Khan willingly.

Meanwhile, a lawyer has reached out to the National Human Rights Commission for a fair investigation and better protection against moral policing in future cases.