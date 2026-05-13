Bhopal hotel: Bajrang Dal drags Arif Khan, smears cow dung
In Bhopal, a 27-year-old man named Arif Khan was attacked by members of Bajrang Dal after they accused him of "love jihad," a term some groups use for interfaith relationships involving Muslim men and Hindu women.
Videos from May 10 show the group barging into a hotel room, dragging Khan out, and smearing cow dung on his face.
FIR filed under religious feelings law
Police have filed an FIR under laws meant to protect religious feelings and are still working to identify the suspects using viral footage.
Both Khan and the woman involved have not filed complaints yet but are being given time to decide.
According to a police officer, she went to the hotel with Khan willingly.
Meanwhile, a lawyer has reached out to the National Human Rights Commission for a fair investigation and better protection against moral policing in future cases.