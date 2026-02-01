Bhopal: Man rapes, blackmails, threatens girl to convert religion
India
In Bhopal, 19-year-old Osaf Ali Khan was arrested after allegedly raping an 11th-grade girl he met through friends.
He reportedly lured her with promises of marriage, assaulted her in his car, and filmed the act.
Khan then used the video to blackmail her for money and pressured her to convert religions.
Khan's gym owner friend arrested too
After months of blackmail and repeated threats—including showing the video to her friends—the victim finally told her family.
They filed a complaint at Kohefiza police station, leading to Khan's arrest on February 3, 2026.
Police have also arrested a co-accused gym owner and seized several cars linked to the case.
An SIT led by ACP Ankita Khatrakar is handling the ongoing investigation, while she is receiving counseling.