Bhopal: Man rapes, blackmails, threatens girl to convert religion India Feb 13, 2026

In Bhopal, 19-year-old Osaf Ali Khan was arrested after allegedly raping an 11th-grade girl he met through friends.

He reportedly lured her with promises of marriage, assaulted her in his car, and filmed the act.

Khan then used the video to blackmail her for money and pressured her to convert religions.