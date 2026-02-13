Bhopal minor gang-raped in 4 cars; filmed, blackmailed
What's the story
A horrific incident of gang rape has come to light in Bhopal, where a minor studying in class 11 was raped inside four different vehicles, according to a report by India Today. The incident also allegedly involved blackmail and extortion. Four cars, including a Thar SUV, have been seized by the police in connection with this crime.
Arrest details
Main accused, his associate, arrested
The main accused in the case has been identified as Ausaf Ali Khan. He was arrested on February 3 and is currently lodged in jail, the report stated. His associate, Maj Khan, who runs a gym in Bhopal, was arrested later on February 8. He is presently on remand at Kohefiza police station till February 13.
SIT formation
Minor raped at different spots inside 4 vehicles
In light of the seriousness of the case, the Bhopal Police Commissioner has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident. The team is headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ankita Khatrakar. During their investigation, the police reportedly discovered that the minor was allegedly raped at different spots inside four separate vehicles.
Extortion details
Accused threatened to make video public
According to investigators, Maj revealed during interrogation that Ausaf Ali raped the victim inside a Thar vehicle in Khanugaon. During the act, the associate allegedly stood outside and recorded the act on an iPhone through the window. The accused reportedly circulated this video among themselves and threatened to make it public unless they extorted ₹40,000 from the victim. They also allegedly coerced her into physical relations multiple times.
Ongoing probe
Links with police head constable suspended
The vehicle used in the crime was hidden in a village in Sehore district and has been recovered by the police. However, the iPhone used to record the video is still missing. During their investigation, authorities also found that Maj had links with a head constable at Kohefiza police station, who has been accused of leaking confidential information and subsequently suspended.