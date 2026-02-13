Bhopal minor gang-raped in 4 cars; filmed, blackmailed

A horrific incident of gang rape has come to light in Bhopal , where a minor studying in class 11 was raped inside four different vehicles, according to a report by India Today. The incident also allegedly involved blackmail and extortion. Four cars, including a Thar SUV, have been seized by the police in connection with this crime.

Arrest details Main accused, his associate, arrested The main accused in the case has been identified as Ausaf Ali Khan. He was arrested on February 3 and is currently lodged in jail, the report stated. His associate, Maj Khan, who runs a gym in Bhopal, was arrested later on February 8. He is presently on remand at Kohefiza police station till February 13.

SIT formation Minor raped at different spots inside 4 vehicles In light of the seriousness of the case, the Bhopal Police Commissioner has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident. The team is headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ankita Khatrakar. During their investigation, the police reportedly discovered that the minor was allegedly raped at different spots inside four separate vehicles.

Extortion details Accused threatened to make video public According to investigators, Maj revealed during interrogation that Ausaf Ali raped the victim inside a Thar vehicle in Khanugaon. During the act, the associate allegedly stood outside and recorded the act on an iPhone through the window. The accused reportedly circulated this video among themselves and threatened to make it public unless they extorted ₹40,000 from the victim. They also allegedly coerced her into physical relations multiple times.

