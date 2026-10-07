Bhopal: Naveen Ruhela shoots ex Shweta Thakur, cousin, attempts suicide
India
A disturbing incident unfolded in Bhopal when Dr. Naveen Ruhela, 26, shot his ex-girlfriend Shweta Thakur and her cousin Ashutosh Thakur with an air gun on Tuesday evening and then tried to take his own life.
All three are currently in the hospital, and a case of attempt to murder has been registered against Ruhela.
Ruhela confronted Shweta Thakur after split
Ruhela and Shweta had dated for a year and a half before breaking up a few months ago.
Still upset over the split, Ruhela confronted her at home after she returned from Gujarat with Ashutosh.
An argument turned violent: he shot both of them before attempting to hang himself.
His friends intervened soon after and rushed him to the hospital, and everyone is now receiving medical care.