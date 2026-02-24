Bhopal sisters run Islamic conversion, sex trafficking racket: Report

Victims lured with fake job offers

One victim, a 21-year-old beautician from Chhattisgarh, was introduced by her sister-in-law Riya to Razia and allegedly forced into sex by Chandan, Bilal and Yasir after being promised work.

Another woman from Bhopal faced similar abuse after meeting Razia (name changed) at a mall.

Both survivors said they were pressured to read religious texts, wear burqas, pray, and marry Muslim men—one was even trafficked to Ahmedabad before escaping.

Police have now arrested two women named in some reports as Razia and Ayesha (names changed), and Chandan Yadav, seized phones with evidence like WhatsApp groups containing victims' photos, and are probing links to other cities as the investigation continues.