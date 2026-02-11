Bhopal's 'mini Eiffel Tower' poses danger; residents seek action

In Karond Vinayak Colony, Bhopal, a high-voltage electricity tower—nicknamed the mini Eiffel Tower—stands right over a road. It was built before the area became a neighborhood, and residents say it makes daily commutes risky for those passing underneath.

Residents fear electrocution, especially during monsoon With more people living nearby, the danger has only grown.

Big vehicles can't fit under the tower, and during monsoon season, residents fear water could increase the risk of electric shocks.

Locals use this road every day.

Locals have been demanding action for a long time People here have been asking for the tower to be moved for ages. One resident said the tower should be shifted and called it a threat to lives and property.

Many feel Bhopal deserves better safety as the state capital.

Electricity company says they're working on relocating the tower The electricity company says they're working on relocating the tower after several meetings—but nothing concrete has happened yet.

Pictures and videos that went viral on social media have pushed this issue into the spotlight.