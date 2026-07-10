Bhor Ghat landslides force cancelation of 30 Mumbai Pune trains
India
Travel plans between Mumbai and Pune just hit a snag: multiple landslides in the Bhor Ghat area on July 6 have forced Central Railway to cancel 30 trains, including popular ones like the Deccan Queen.
Even special trains to cities like Gorakhpur and Hazrat Nizamuddin are paused for now.
One track restored, repairs taking time
The landslides seriously damaged all three tracks near Thakurwadi and Monkey Hill. One track is back up, but fixing the others is taking time due to tough terrain.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw called the damage "significant" during his visit.
If you're traveling soon, keep an eye on railway apps or official updates for the latest info.