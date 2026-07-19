Bhosle seeks police protection in Kochi after family dispute
Monalisa Bhosle, known for her viral moment at the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela, has reached out to Kochi police, saying she feels unsafe after a family dispute turned serious.
She claims her father took away her passport and money, and said she feared for her safety.
Now, local police are considering whether to grant her protection.
Madhya Pradesh case alleges Bhosle underage
Things got complicated when Monalisa's father filed a case in Madhya Pradesh, insisting she's underage, which led to kidnapping charges against her husband, Farmaan Khan.
Monalisa disagrees and says she just wants to live independently and safely.
The Kerala High Court had earlier said she seemed like an adult and gave temporary police protection, but that was later withdrawn due to missed follow-ups.
Meanwhile, Khan's plea for anticipatory bail was denied.