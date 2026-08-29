Bhote Koshi floods in Nepal leave 10 Assam residents missing

The missing include people from Nalbari, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, and Hojai districts.

Among them are two workers who went to Nepal for jobs just two weeks ago, Shatadal Nath from Doboka in Hojai district, who went to Nepal eight months ago to work at the same project on the Trishuli River, and retired professor Dipali Sarkar and her husband, Manash Kumar Ghosh, who were visiting for a pilgrimage.

Assam's chief minister says the state government is making all possible efforts to ensure the safe return of all persons from the state who are stranded in Nepal due to the floods, while families back home are anxiously waiting for news.