BHU hostel fight: Police say no caste discrimination, just scuffle
A recent fight at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) sparked debate over caste discrimination and UGC equity rules, but police say it was just an old WhatsApp group dispute between students.
The incident involved Adarsh Kumar, who accused four Rajaram Hostel students—Amit Kumar, Abhay Chaturvedi, Ashu Singh, and Ankit Singh—of assaulting him during dinner on February 3, 2026.
Minor scuffle that got blown out of proportion: Officials
Police looked into claims of caste bias and links to UGC regulations but found no evidence for either.
Both sides are from the OBC category, and officials called it a minor scuffle that got blown out of proportion.
This isn't the first hostel clash at BHU; just days later, another fight broke out between Birla and Ruiya hostels over an old grudge, leading to injuries and more FIRs.