Bhubaneswar app based cab and bike riders block key roads
A protest by app-based cab drivers and bike riders in Bhubaneswar got out of hand on Wednesday.
Drivers were asking for better pay, lower app fees, and some social security support.
Things escalated quickly: hundreds of vehicles blocked key roads near Master Canteen and the railway station, making it tough for people to get around.
Bhubaneswar police detained over 30 protesters
The protest took a rough turn when some drivers allegedly threw stones at police and damaged government busses.
Some police personnel were injured in the chaos, while a large number of cabs, bikes, and auto-rickshaws stayed off the streets, leaving commuters stranded.
Police detained over 30 protesters and seized their vehicles after declaring the strike illegal.
The DCP called the demands "illogical" since they targeted private companies rather than the government.
The situation is now under control.