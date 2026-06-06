Bhubaneswar Saturday afternoon thunderstorms swap summer heat for rain-soaked streets
India
Bhubaneswar saw wild thunderstorms and a downpour this Saturday afternoon, swapping out the summer heat for cooler, rain-soaked streets.
While the sudden weather brought much-needed relief, it also meant slower traffic in parts of the city.
Still, the break from the heat was pretty refreshing.
IMD issues Odisha alerts, urges precautions
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out alerts for Odisha, with more heavy rain, lightning, and storms expected in West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, and Tripura soon.
People are being urged to stay indoors during rough weather and avoid flooded spots.
Farmers especially should watch out for their crops and shelter livestock as hail could cause damage.
Monsoon's here, so a little extra caution goes a long way.