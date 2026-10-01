Bhubaneswar woman, 26, says intruder assaulted her at gunpoint
India
A 26-year-old woman in Bhubaneswar says an unknown man entered her rented flat and assaulted her at gunpoint while she was home alone on Wednesday night.
Police detain suspect in Bhubaneswar assault
Police have already detained a suspect and are checking the victim's story, collecting evidence, and looking into whether she knew the accused.
"We have got vital clues. The case will be solved soon. The case is under investigation," said DCP Saravana Vivek M.
For now, police are keeping some details private to protect the investigation.