Bhupender Yadav seeks 78 MRSMs to fight Delhi road dust

Delhi to add 1,000 litter pickers

Alongside the new sweepers, 1,000 litter pickers will hit the streets by September 2026 for major cleanup and redevelopment projects.

Extra steps like geotagging waste trucks and installing license plate cameras at city borders are also coming soon.

Yadav emphasized that these changes need to happen on time to really make a difference, and he is pushing for bigger shifts like more electric busses and electric vehicle charging spots as part of Delhi's broader plan for cleaner air.