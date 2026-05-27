Bhupender Yadav seeks 78 MRSMs to fight Delhi road dust
Delhi is getting a boost in its fight against air pollution: Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav has requested the Delhi government to ensure deployment of 78 large and medium MRSMs after it was revealed the city's current fleet is way below what's needed.
The move aims to tackle road dust, which is a big contributor to Delhi's poor air quality.
Delhi to add 1,000 litter pickers
Alongside the new sweepers, 1,000 litter pickers will hit the streets by September 2026 for major cleanup and redevelopment projects.
Extra steps like geotagging waste trucks and installing license plate cameras at city borders are also coming soon.
Yadav emphasized that these changes need to happen on time to really make a difference, and he is pushing for bigger shifts like more electric busses and electric vehicle charging spots as part of Delhi's broader plan for cleaner air.